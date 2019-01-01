QQQ
Cell Impact AB develops technologies to produce flow plates for fuel cells. It provides graphite, stainless steel, and titanium flow plates. The company has developed and patented a unique method for high-velocity forming, Cell Impact Forming that makes it possible to produce flow plates with more advanced designs, which in turn creates more cost and energy-efficient fuel cells compared to conventional molding methods.

Cell Impact Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cell Impact (CLLIF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cell Impact (OTCEM: CLLIF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Cell Impact's (CLLIF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Cell Impact.

Q

What is the target price for Cell Impact (CLLIF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Cell Impact

Q

Current Stock Price for Cell Impact (CLLIF)?

A

The stock price for Cell Impact (OTCEM: CLLIF) is $

Q

Does Cell Impact (CLLIF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cell Impact.

Q

When is Cell Impact (OTCEM:CLLIF) reporting earnings?

A

Cell Impact does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Cell Impact (CLLIF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cell Impact.

Q

What sector and industry does Cell Impact (CLLIF) operate in?

A

Cell Impact is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.