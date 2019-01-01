|FY 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of CapitaLand (OTC: CLLDY) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for CapitaLand.
There is no analysis for CapitaLand
The stock price for CapitaLand (OTC: CLLDY) is $6.21 last updated Thu Oct 14 2021 19:16:38 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 1, 2012 to stockholders of record on May 4, 2012.
CapitaLand’s $FY earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 8, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for CapitaLand.
CapitaLand is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.