QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
4.51 - 6.31
Mkt Cap
16.2B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.37
Shares
2.6B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
CapitaLand is a Singapore-headquartered real estate conglomerate, with operations in 30 countries. Its operation covers all phases of the real estate value chain, including design, development, and active asset management. Its property portfolio consists of retail, office, and business parks, and logistics. The lodging business include service residence and multifamily homes. The properties are held either at the CapitaLand level, or in listed REITs. The company holds large minority stakes in its listed entities and retains management rights over the trusts. The company's fund management business also include private funds. The listed REITs provide steady, recurring income in dividends and fee income.

Earnings

see more
FY 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

CapitaLand Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CapitaLand (CLLDY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CapitaLand (OTC: CLLDY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are CapitaLand's (CLLDY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for CapitaLand.

Q

What is the target price for CapitaLand (CLLDY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for CapitaLand

Q

Current Stock Price for CapitaLand (CLLDY)?

A

The stock price for CapitaLand (OTC: CLLDY) is $6.21 last updated Thu Oct 14 2021 19:16:38 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does CapitaLand (CLLDY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 1, 2012 to stockholders of record on May 4, 2012.

Q

When is CapitaLand (OTC:CLLDY) reporting earnings?

A

CapitaLand’s $FY earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 8, 2022.

Q

Is CapitaLand (CLLDY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CapitaLand.

Q

What sector and industry does CapitaLand (CLLDY) operate in?

A

CapitaLand is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.