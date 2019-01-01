CapitaLand is a Singapore-headquartered real estate conglomerate, with operations in 30 countries. Its operation covers all phases of the real estate value chain, including design, development, and active asset management. Its property portfolio consists of retail, office, and business parks, and logistics. The lodging business include service residence and multifamily homes. The properties are held either at the CapitaLand level, or in listed REITs. The company holds large minority stakes in its listed entities and retains management rights over the trusts. The company's fund management business also include private funds. The listed REITs provide steady, recurring income in dividends and fee income.