Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
7.65 - 7.65
Mkt Cap
387.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
50.7M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
City of London Investment Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based asset management company. The company through its subsidiaries offers products of emerging markets and closed-end funds. Its principal operating subsidiary acts as an investment adviser for the company. It has operations in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

Analyst Ratings

City of London Inv Gr Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy City of London Inv Gr (CLIUF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of City of London Inv Gr (OTCPK: CLIUF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are City of London Inv Gr's (CLIUF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for City of London Inv Gr.

Q

What is the target price for City of London Inv Gr (CLIUF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for City of London Inv Gr

Q

Current Stock Price for City of London Inv Gr (CLIUF)?

A

The stock price for City of London Inv Gr (OTCPK: CLIUF) is $7.65 last updated Mon Jul 12 2021 14:16:28 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does City of London Inv Gr (CLIUF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 30, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 11, 2018.

Q

When is City of London Inv Gr (OTCPK:CLIUF) reporting earnings?

A

City of London Inv Gr does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is City of London Inv Gr (CLIUF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for City of London Inv Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does City of London Inv Gr (CLIUF) operate in?

A

City of London Inv Gr is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.