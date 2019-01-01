QQQ
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
ClickStream Corp is focused on the development and implementation of WinQuik, a free to play synchronized mobile app and digital gaming platform. The platform is designed to enable WinQuik users to have fun, interact, and compete against each other in order to win real money and prizes. Game types are set up dynamically with non-live game shows daily and weekly live game shows.

Analyst Ratings

ClickStream Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy ClickStream (CLIS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ClickStream (OTCPK: CLIS) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are ClickStream's (CLIS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for ClickStream.

Q

What is the target price for ClickStream (CLIS) stock?

A

There is no analysis for ClickStream

Q

Current Stock Price for ClickStream (CLIS)?

A

The stock price for ClickStream (OTCPK: CLIS) is $0.0497 last updated Today at 2:38:14 PM.

Q

Does ClickStream (CLIS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for ClickStream.

Q

When is ClickStream (OTCPK:CLIS) reporting earnings?

A

ClickStream does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is ClickStream (CLIS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ClickStream.

Q

What sector and industry does ClickStream (CLIS) operate in?

A

ClickStream is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.