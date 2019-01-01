Clinigen Group PLC is a global pharmaceutical and health-services company that operates in three areas of global medicine supply: clinical trials, unlicensed medicines, and licensed medicines. The vast majority of the company's revenue is derived from unlicensed medicine activities, followed by licensed medicines. The bulk of Clinigen's profit is generated in European regions and the United States. The company maintains a presence in emerging markets around the world, where recent activities have focused on widening customer bases while addressing concerns surrounding counterfeit medicines.