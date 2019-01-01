QQQ
Coltene Holding AG is a Switzerland based company engaged in developing, manufacturing, and selling a range of disposables and tools for dentists and dental laboratories. The product groups manufactured by the company are restoration, prosthetics, endodontics, treatment auxiliaries, treatment auxiliaries, rotary instruments and infection control. It generates key revenue from the restoration product category which includes products ranging from adhesive systems and restorative filling materials to curing equipment. The group sells its products in Asia, Latin America, North America and Europe of which majority of the revenue is derived from Europe.

Coltene Holding Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Coltene Holding (CLHLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Coltene Holding (OTCGM: CLHLF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Coltene Holding's (CLHLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Coltene Holding.

Q

What is the target price for Coltene Holding (CLHLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Coltene Holding

Q

Current Stock Price for Coltene Holding (CLHLF)?

A

The stock price for Coltene Holding (OTCGM: CLHLF) is $132 last updated Wed Apr 07 2021 13:37:18 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Coltene Holding (CLHLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Coltene Holding.

Q

When is Coltene Holding (OTCGM:CLHLF) reporting earnings?

A

Coltene Holding does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Coltene Holding (CLHLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Coltene Holding.

Q

What sector and industry does Coltene Holding (CLHLF) operate in?

A

Coltene Holding is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.