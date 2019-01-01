QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Air Freight & Logistics
Hutech21 Company Ltd. manufactures telecommunications and broadcasting coverage extension equipment for cellular operators and television broadcasters worldwide.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Hutech21 Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Hutech21 (CLGZF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hutech21 (OTCEM: CLGZF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Hutech21's (CLGZF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Hutech21.

Q

What is the target price for Hutech21 (CLGZF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Hutech21

Q

Current Stock Price for Hutech21 (CLGZF)?

A

The stock price for Hutech21 (OTCEM: CLGZF) is $0.0001 last updated Wed Nov 24 2021 14:31:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Hutech21 (CLGZF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hutech21.

Q

When is Hutech21 (OTCEM:CLGZF) reporting earnings?

A

Hutech21 does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Hutech21 (CLGZF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hutech21.

Q

What sector and industry does Hutech21 (CLGZF) operate in?

A

Hutech21 is in the Industrials sector and Air Freight & Logistics industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.