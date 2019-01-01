Coles Group Limited is one of Australia's largest retailers, operating the second- largest supermarket chain behind market leader Woolworths, and is the country's third- largest liquor retailer. The group has an extensive store network of about 2,500 store outlets and roughly 80% of Australian live within a 10-minute drive from their nearest Coles store. The retailer employs some 110,000 people, who process over 20 million individual customer transactions a week. This compares with Woolworths processing almost 30 million customer transactions per week from Australia's population of 25 million.