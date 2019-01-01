QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Diversified Consumer Services
Creative Learning Corp is engaged in educational and training activities. It offers educational and enrichment programs to children aged 3 to 13 through its franchisees. The company, through its subsidiary, offers a franchise concept known as Bricks 4 Kidz, a mobile business operated by franchisees within a specific geographic territory offering project-based programs designed to teach principles and methods of engineering to children.

Creative Learning Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Creative Learning (CLCN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Creative Learning (OTCQB: CLCN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Creative Learning's (CLCN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Creative Learning.

Q

What is the target price for Creative Learning (CLCN) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Creative Learning

Q

Current Stock Price for Creative Learning (CLCN)?

A

The stock price for Creative Learning (OTCQB: CLCN) is $0.145 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 15:53:51 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Creative Learning (CLCN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Creative Learning.

Q

When is Creative Learning (OTCQB:CLCN) reporting earnings?

A

Creative Learning does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Creative Learning (CLCN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Creative Learning.

Q

What sector and industry does Creative Learning (CLCN) operate in?

A

Creative Learning is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Diversified Consumer Services industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.