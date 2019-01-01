QQQ
CLIC Technology Inc is a Financial Technology company.The company operates as a developer, integrator and marketer of blockchain products and services with strategic focus on facilitation of digital asset management, including processing e-commerce and financial industry payments, in multiple countries and multiple payment platforms.

CLIC Technology Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CLIC Technology (CLCI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CLIC Technology (OTC: CLCI) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are CLIC Technology's (CLCI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for CLIC Technology.

Q

What is the target price for CLIC Technology (CLCI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for CLIC Technology

Q

Current Stock Price for CLIC Technology (CLCI)?

A

The stock price for CLIC Technology (OTC: CLCI) is $0.005 last updated Fri Sep 24 2021 16:38:52 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does CLIC Technology (CLCI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for CLIC Technology.

Q

When is CLIC Technology (OTC:CLCI) reporting earnings?

A

CLIC Technology does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is CLIC Technology (CLCI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CLIC Technology.

Q

What sector and industry does CLIC Technology (CLCI) operate in?

A

CLIC Technology is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.