There is no Press for this Ticker
Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp is a blank check company.

Chavant Capital Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Chavant Capital (CLAYU) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Chavant Capital (NASDAQ: CLAYU) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Chavant Capital's (CLAYU) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Chavant Capital.

Q

What is the target price for Chavant Capital (CLAYU) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Chavant Capital

Q

Current Stock Price for Chavant Capital (CLAYU)?

A

The stock price for Chavant Capital (NASDAQ: CLAYU) is $10.1 last updated Tue Feb 08 2022 20:41:10 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Chavant Capital (CLAYU) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Chavant Capital.

Q

When is Chavant Capital (NASDAQ:CLAYU) reporting earnings?

A

Chavant Capital does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Chavant Capital (CLAYU) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Chavant Capital.

Q

What sector and industry does Chavant Capital (CLAYU) operate in?

A

Chavant Capital is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.