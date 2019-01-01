QQQ
Camellia PLC is a United Kingdom-based holding company. Its operating divisions include Agriculture, Engineering, and Food Service. The company produces tea, edible nuts, citrus, rubber, fruits, and other horticultural products. It generates most of its revenue from the Agriculture segment. The group operates in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, India, Kenya, Malawi, Bangladesh, North America and Bermuda, South Africa, and South America.

Camellia Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Camellia (CLAVF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Camellia (OTCGM: CLAVF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Camellia's (CLAVF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Camellia.

Q

What is the target price for Camellia (CLAVF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Camellia

Q

Current Stock Price for Camellia (CLAVF)?

A

The stock price for Camellia (OTCGM: CLAVF) is $86 last updated Thu Oct 22 2020 18:20:15 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Camellia (CLAVF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 5, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 6, 2018.

Q

When is Camellia (OTCGM:CLAVF) reporting earnings?

A

Camellia does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Camellia (CLAVF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Camellia.

Q

What sector and industry does Camellia (CLAVF) operate in?

A

Camellia is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.