|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Camellia (OTCGM: CLAVF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Camellia.
There is no analysis for Camellia
The stock price for Camellia (OTCGM: CLAVF) is $86 last updated Thu Oct 22 2020 18:20:15 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 5, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 6, 2018.
Camellia does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Camellia.
Camellia is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.