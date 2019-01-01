QQQ
Benzinga - Jul 15, 2021, 11:11AM
Benzinga - Jul 15, 2021, 9:30AM
CleanTech Acquisition Corp is a blank check company.

CleanTech Acquisition Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CleanTech Acquisition (CLAQU) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CleanTech Acquisition (NASDAQ: CLAQU) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are CleanTech Acquisition's (CLAQU) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for CleanTech Acquisition.

Q

What is the target price for CleanTech Acquisition (CLAQU) stock?

A

There is no analysis for CleanTech Acquisition

Q

Current Stock Price for CleanTech Acquisition (CLAQU)?

A

The stock price for CleanTech Acquisition (NASDAQ: CLAQU) is $10.47 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 14:30:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does CleanTech Acquisition (CLAQU) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for CleanTech Acquisition.

Q

When is CleanTech Acquisition (NASDAQ:CLAQU) reporting earnings?

A

CleanTech Acquisition does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is CleanTech Acquisition (CLAQU) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CleanTech Acquisition.

Q

What sector and industry does CleanTech Acquisition (CLAQU) operate in?

A

CleanTech Acquisition is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.