|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Clal Biotechnology (OTCPK: CLALF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Clal Biotechnology.
There is no analysis for Clal Biotechnology
The stock price for Clal Biotechnology (OTCPK: CLALF) is $16.3 last updated Fri May 24 2019 18:56:34 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Clal Biotechnology.
Clal Biotechnology does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Clal Biotechnology.
Clal Biotechnology is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.