QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/35.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.6 - 9.96
Mkt Cap
400.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.38
Shares
41.3M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Mar 10, 2021, 10:26AM
Benzinga - Mar 10, 2021, 9:36AM
Colonnade Acquisition Corp II is a blank check company.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Colonnade Acquisition Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Colonnade Acquisition (CLAA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Colonnade Acquisition (NYSE: CLAA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Colonnade Acquisition's (CLAA) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Colonnade Acquisition.

Q

What is the target price for Colonnade Acquisition (CLAA) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Colonnade Acquisition

Q

Current Stock Price for Colonnade Acquisition (CLAA)?

A

The stock price for Colonnade Acquisition (NYSE: CLAA) is $9.71 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 15:38:31 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Colonnade Acquisition (CLAA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Colonnade Acquisition.

Q

When is Colonnade Acquisition (NYSE:CLAA) reporting earnings?

A

Colonnade Acquisition does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Colonnade Acquisition (CLAA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Colonnade Acquisition.

Q

What sector and industry does Colonnade Acquisition (CLAA) operate in?

A

Colonnade Acquisition is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.