|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Colonnade Acquisition (NYSE: CLAA) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Colonnade Acquisition.
There is no analysis for Colonnade Acquisition
The stock price for Colonnade Acquisition (NYSE: CLAA) is $9.71 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 15:38:31 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Colonnade Acquisition.
Colonnade Acquisition does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Colonnade Acquisition.
Colonnade Acquisition is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.