Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
19.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
13.55
Shares
3.7M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Chuokeizai-Sha Holdings Inc is a Japan-based company engages in publishing books and magazines. Its portfolio comprises of books on subjects such as social science, economics, management, law, accounting, and tax.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Chuokeizai-Sha Hldgs Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Chuokeizai-Sha Hldgs (CKZAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Chuokeizai-Sha Hldgs (OTCEM: CKZAF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Chuokeizai-Sha Hldgs's (CKZAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Chuokeizai-Sha Hldgs.

Q

What is the target price for Chuokeizai-Sha Hldgs (CKZAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Chuokeizai-Sha Hldgs

Q

Current Stock Price for Chuokeizai-Sha Hldgs (CKZAF)?

A

The stock price for Chuokeizai-Sha Hldgs (OTCEM: CKZAF) is $5.15 last updated Tue Jul 16 2019 16:45:12 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Chuokeizai-Sha Hldgs (CKZAF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Chuokeizai-Sha Hldgs.

Q

When is Chuokeizai-Sha Hldgs (OTCEM:CKZAF) reporting earnings?

A

Chuokeizai-Sha Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Chuokeizai-Sha Hldgs (CKZAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Chuokeizai-Sha Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Chuokeizai-Sha Hldgs (CKZAF) operate in?

A

Chuokeizai-Sha Hldgs is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.