Chudenko Corp is a provider of electrical construction services based in Japan. The company earns all of its revenue domestically. Principally, Chudenko Corporation constructs of power lines from substations, including transmission lines, distribution lines, drop lines, underground lines, and repair services for this equipment. Other electrical construction services include lighting and outlet equipment installation, substation and plant equipment, video, audio and broadcasting works, wind and solar power equipment, energy-saving devices, recycling, and heat storage systems.