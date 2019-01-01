QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.1K
Div / Yield
0.96/5.14%
52 Wk
18.19 - 22.33
Mkt Cap
1B
Payout Ratio
47.5
Open
-
P/E
19.57
EPS
31.85
Shares
55M
Outstanding
Chudenko Corp is a provider of electrical construction services based in Japan. The company earns all of its revenue domestically. Principally, Chudenko Corporation constructs of power lines from substations, including transmission lines, distribution lines, drop lines, underground lines, and repair services for this equipment. Other electrical construction services include lighting and outlet equipment installation, substation and plant equipment, video, audio and broadcasting works, wind and solar power equipment, energy-saving devices, recycling, and heat storage systems.

Chudenko Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Chudenko (CKOCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Chudenko (OTCPK: CKOCF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Chudenko's (CKOCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Chudenko.

Q

What is the target price for Chudenko (CKOCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Chudenko

Q

Current Stock Price for Chudenko (CKOCF)?

A

The stock price for Chudenko (OTCPK: CKOCF) is $18.69 last updated Tue Jan 18 2022 15:27:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Chudenko (CKOCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Chudenko.

Q

When is Chudenko (OTCPK:CKOCF) reporting earnings?

A

Chudenko does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Chudenko (CKOCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Chudenko.

Q

What sector and industry does Chudenko (CKOCF) operate in?

A

Chudenko is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.