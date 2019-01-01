QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Cell Kinetics Ltd researches and develops life science and medical devices used in live cell research. It focuses development and commercialization of Medis' Cell Carrier under the 'CKChip' trade name.

Cell Kinetics Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cell Kinetics (CKNTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cell Kinetics (OTCEM: CKNTF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Cell Kinetics's (CKNTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Cell Kinetics.

Q

What is the target price for Cell Kinetics (CKNTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Cell Kinetics

Q

Current Stock Price for Cell Kinetics (CKNTF)?

A

The stock price for Cell Kinetics (OTCEM: CKNTF) is $0.000001 last updated Mon Jan 31 2022 16:26:32 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Cell Kinetics (CKNTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cell Kinetics.

Q

When is Cell Kinetics (OTCEM:CKNTF) reporting earnings?

A

Cell Kinetics does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Cell Kinetics (CKNTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cell Kinetics.

Q

What sector and industry does Cell Kinetics (CKNTF) operate in?

A

Cell Kinetics is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.