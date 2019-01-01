Clarkson is a shipbroking company that services the transportation industry. The company organises itself into four segments: broking, financial, support, and research. Broking, which generates the vast majority of revenue, provides shipbroking services for ocean transporters. Financial, the next most significant segment, provides investment banking and asset finance services in the shipping, offshore, and real estate sectors. The company is headquartered in the United Kingdom, and derives the largest portion of revenue domestically, followed by Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.