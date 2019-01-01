QQQ
Carmat is a France-based company engaged in the development and production of heart prosthesis. It engages in the development of implantable orthotopic and biocompatible artificial heart organs for the treatment of heart failure patients. The company also develops the product's power supply system and its control and remote diagnosis systems.

Carmat Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Carmat (CKMTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Carmat (OTCEM: CKMTF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Carmat's (CKMTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Carmat.

Q

What is the target price for Carmat (CKMTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Carmat

Q

Current Stock Price for Carmat (CKMTF)?

A

The stock price for Carmat (OTCEM: CKMTF) is $33.1 last updated Thu Nov 04 2021 13:30:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Carmat (CKMTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Carmat.

Q

When is Carmat (OTCEM:CKMTF) reporting earnings?

A

Carmat does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Carmat (CKMTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Carmat.

Q

What sector and industry does Carmat (CKMTF) operate in?

A

Carmat is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.