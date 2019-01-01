QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0.01
Mkt Cap
1.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
894.2M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
KalNorth Gold Mines Ltd is engaged in the exploration and development of its Gold projects in the Eastern Goldfields region in Western Australia. The company has two operating segments namely mine development and mineral exploration.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

KalNorth Gold Mines Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy KalNorth Gold Mines (CKGDF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of KalNorth Gold Mines (OTCPK: CKGDF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are KalNorth Gold Mines's (CKGDF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for KalNorth Gold Mines.

Q

What is the target price for KalNorth Gold Mines (CKGDF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for KalNorth Gold Mines

Q

Current Stock Price for KalNorth Gold Mines (CKGDF)?

A

The stock price for KalNorth Gold Mines (OTCPK: CKGDF) is $0.002 last updated Thu Jun 17 2021 13:51:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does KalNorth Gold Mines (CKGDF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for KalNorth Gold Mines.

Q

When is KalNorth Gold Mines (OTCPK:CKGDF) reporting earnings?

A

KalNorth Gold Mines does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is KalNorth Gold Mines (CKGDF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for KalNorth Gold Mines.

Q

What sector and industry does KalNorth Gold Mines (CKGDF) operate in?

A

KalNorth Gold Mines is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.