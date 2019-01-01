QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.82 - 0.91
Mkt Cap
288.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
351.9M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Opthea Ltd operates in one industry being the medical technology and healthcare. It is focused primarily on developing biological therapeutics for eye diseases. The company is developing a novel biologic therapy, OPT-302, for the treatment of eye diseases. Its products are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors C and D and R3 targets. Opthea's development activities are based on an intellectual property portfolio covering key targets Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors VEGF-C, VEGF-D and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.

Opthea Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Opthea (CKDXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Opthea (OTCPK: CKDXF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Opthea's (CKDXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Opthea.

Q

What is the target price for Opthea (CKDXF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Opthea

Q

Current Stock Price for Opthea (CKDXF)?

A

The stock price for Opthea (OTCPK: CKDXF) is $0.82 last updated Mon Jan 24 2022 14:30:50 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Opthea (CKDXF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Opthea.

Q

When is Opthea (OTCPK:CKDXF) reporting earnings?

A

Opthea does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Opthea (CKDXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Opthea.

Q

What sector and industry does Opthea (CKDXF) operate in?

A

Opthea is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.