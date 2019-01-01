QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Originally part of the nationwide railway operator until a six-way geographical split by region, Central Japan Railway has grown to become the country's second-largest railway operator. Its service territory of 1,970.8 kilometers of rail track covers about 61% of the population for Japan and 24% of land area. The railway operation, which also includes conventional lines, accounted for about 77% of sales and 94% of operating income, with the remainder of the sales mainly from merchandise, real estate, and other, including rolling stock manufacturing.

Central Japan Railway Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Central Japan Railway (CJPRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Central Japan Railway (OTCPK: CJPRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Central Japan Railway's (CJPRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Central Japan Railway.

Q

What is the target price for Central Japan Railway (CJPRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Central Japan Railway

Q

Current Stock Price for Central Japan Railway (CJPRF)?

A

The stock price for Central Japan Railway (OTCPK: CJPRF) is $133.75 last updated Wed Feb 09 2022 20:57:30 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Central Japan Railway (CJPRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Central Japan Railway.

Q

When is Central Japan Railway (OTCPK:CJPRF) reporting earnings?

A

Central Japan Railway does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Central Japan Railway (CJPRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Central Japan Railway.

Q

What sector and industry does Central Japan Railway (CJPRF) operate in?

A

Central Japan Railway is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.