QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/14.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.43 - 0.56
Mkt Cap
20.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
46.9M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Gunpoint Exploration Ltd is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of precious metals located in the United States, Mexico, and Guatemala. The company's project includes Talapoosa, La Cecilia, La Gitana, and Cerro Minas Project. The Talapoosa property is a low-sulphidation gold and silver property in the walker lane gold trend of western Nevada, approximately 45 kilometers east of Reno. Its La Cecilia project is located in Sonora state Mexico and covering approximately 800 hectares. The La Gitana and Cerro Minas Project are situated in Oaxaca state, Mexico. The company's geographical segments are Canada, Mexico, the United States, and others.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Gunpoint Exploration Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Gunpoint Exploration (CJIMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Gunpoint Exploration (OTCPK: CJIMF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Gunpoint Exploration's (CJIMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Gunpoint Exploration.

Q

What is the target price for Gunpoint Exploration (CJIMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Gunpoint Exploration

Q

Current Stock Price for Gunpoint Exploration (CJIMF)?

A

The stock price for Gunpoint Exploration (OTCPK: CJIMF) is $0.43 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 18:37:13 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Gunpoint Exploration (CJIMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Gunpoint Exploration.

Q

When is Gunpoint Exploration (OTCPK:CJIMF) reporting earnings?

A

Gunpoint Exploration does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Gunpoint Exploration (CJIMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Gunpoint Exploration.

Q

What sector and industry does Gunpoint Exploration (CJIMF) operate in?

A

Gunpoint Exploration is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.