Gunpoint Exploration Ltd is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of precious metals located in the United States, Mexico, and Guatemala. The company's project includes Talapoosa, La Cecilia, La Gitana, and Cerro Minas Project. The Talapoosa property is a low-sulphidation gold and silver property in the walker lane gold trend of western Nevada, approximately 45 kilometers east of Reno. Its La Cecilia project is located in Sonora state Mexico and covering approximately 800 hectares. The La Gitana and Cerro Minas Project are situated in Oaxaca state, Mexico. The company's geographical segments are Canada, Mexico, the United States, and others.