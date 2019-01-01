QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
CTR Investments & Consulting Inc is a shell company.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

CTR Inv & Consulting Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CTR Inv & Consulting (CIVX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CTR Inv & Consulting (OTCPK: CIVX) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are CTR Inv & Consulting's (CIVX) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for CTR Inv & Consulting.

Q

What is the target price for CTR Inv & Consulting (CIVX) stock?

A

There is no analysis for CTR Inv & Consulting

Q

Current Stock Price for CTR Inv & Consulting (CIVX)?

A

The stock price for CTR Inv & Consulting (OTCPK: CIVX) is $0.0016 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:48:34 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does CTR Inv & Consulting (CIVX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for CTR Inv & Consulting.

Q

When is CTR Inv & Consulting (OTCPK:CIVX) reporting earnings?

A

CTR Inv & Consulting does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is CTR Inv & Consulting (CIVX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CTR Inv & Consulting.

Q

What sector and industry does CTR Inv & Consulting (CIVX) operate in?

A

CTR Inv & Consulting is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.