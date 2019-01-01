QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Commercial Services & Supplies
Avalon Correctional Services Inc is a private prison operator that provides correctional and health-care services. The company's correctional services include 12 facilities in Colorado, Oklahoma, and Texas with a combined total of 2,300 beds. It also provides substance-abuse treatment services, work release programs, and vocational training for inmates. The company also operates an assisted-living centre in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Avalon Correctional Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Avalon Correctional (CITY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Avalon Correctional (OTCEM: CITY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Avalon Correctional's (CITY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Avalon Correctional.

Q

What is the target price for Avalon Correctional (CITY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Avalon Correctional

Q

Current Stock Price for Avalon Correctional (CITY)?

A

The stock price for Avalon Correctional (OTCEM: CITY) is $4.75 last updated Thu Dec 04 2014 20:51:18 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Avalon Correctional (CITY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Avalon Correctional.

Q

When is Avalon Correctional (OTCEM:CITY) reporting earnings?

A

Avalon Correctional does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Avalon Correctional (CITY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Avalon Correctional.

Q

What sector and industry does Avalon Correctional (CITY) operate in?

A

Avalon Correctional is in the Industrials sector and Commercial Services & Supplies industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.