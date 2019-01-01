China Steel Corp is a steelmaker in Taiwan. The company produces a range of products including plates, bars, wire rods, hot and cold rolled coils, electrogalvanized coils, electrical steel coils, hot-dip galvanized coils, and Ti/Ni-base alloy. Its segments consist of Steel that manufactures and sells steel products, including the Corporation, DSC, CHS, CSCM, CSVC, CSCI, HLS and TSC; and Construction that provides construction, including CPDC, CEC, CECC, CECI, CEVC, CSSC, CKSSKC, USDC, USEC and USCVC. Its operations are carried out in Taiwan, Malaysia, China, Vietnam and India; with majority of the revenue deriving from Taiwan.