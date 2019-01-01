QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3.2 - 12.45
Mkt Cap
397.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
32.4M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Crucial Innovations Corp is a development stage company.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Crucial Innovations Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Crucial Innovations (CINV) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Crucial Innovations (OTCPK: CINV) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Crucial Innovations's (CINV) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Crucial Innovations.

Q

What is the target price for Crucial Innovations (CINV) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Crucial Innovations

Q

Current Stock Price for Crucial Innovations (CINV)?

A

The stock price for Crucial Innovations (OTCPK: CINV) is $12.25 last updated Mon Nov 29 2021 14:41:35 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Crucial Innovations (CINV) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Crucial Innovations.

Q

When is Crucial Innovations (OTCPK:CINV) reporting earnings?

A

Crucial Innovations does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Crucial Innovations (CINV) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Crucial Innovations.

Q

What sector and industry does Crucial Innovations (CINV) operate in?

A

Crucial Innovations is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.