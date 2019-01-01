QQQ
China Industrial Group through its subsidiary, Cashmere International Holdings Limited, manufactures cashmere products.

China Industrial Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy China Industrial (CIND) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of China Industrial (OTCEM: CIND) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are China Industrial's (CIND) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for China Industrial.

Q

What is the target price for China Industrial (CIND) stock?

A

There is no analysis for China Industrial

Q

Current Stock Price for China Industrial (CIND)?

A

The stock price for China Industrial (OTCEM: CIND) is $0.01 last updated Fri Jan 28 2022 16:38:46 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does China Industrial (CIND) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for China Industrial.

Q

When is China Industrial (OTCEM:CIND) reporting earnings?

A

China Industrial does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is China Industrial (CIND) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for China Industrial.

Q

What sector and industry does China Industrial (CIND) operate in?

A

China Industrial is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.