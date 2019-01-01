QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/89K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.02 - 0.81
Mkt Cap
518K
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
14.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Canadian Imperial Venture Corp is engaged in the business of identification and evaluation of assets in Canada.

Ikanik Farms Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Ikanik Farms (CIMVF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ikanik Farms (OTCPK: CIMVF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Ikanik Farms's (CIMVF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Ikanik Farms.

Q

What is the target price for Ikanik Farms (CIMVF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Ikanik Farms

Q

Current Stock Price for Ikanik Farms (CIMVF)?

A

The stock price for Ikanik Farms (OTCPK: CIMVF) is $0.035 last updated Fri Feb 11 2022 17:00:37 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Ikanik Farms (CIMVF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ikanik Farms.

Q

When is Ikanik Farms (OTCPK:CIMVF) reporting earnings?

A

Ikanik Farms does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Ikanik Farms (CIMVF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ikanik Farms.

Q

What sector and industry does Ikanik Farms (CIMVF) operate in?

A

Ikanik Farms is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.