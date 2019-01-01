CIMC Enric Holdings Ltd is engaged in the design, development, manufacturing, engineering, and sales of transportation, storage, and processing equipment. It is also involved in the provision of technical maintenance services. The company operates through three segments. The clean energy segment specializes in the manufacture and sale of a wide range of equipment for the storage, transportation, processing, and distribution of natural gas. Chemical and environmental segment specializes in the manufacture and sale of a wide range of equipment, such as tank containers, for the storage and transportation of liquefied or gasified chemicals. The liquid food segment specializes in the engineering, manufacture, and sale of stainless steel tanks for storage and processing liquid food.