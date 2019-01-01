QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
CIMC Enric Holdings Ltd is engaged in the design, development, manufacturing, engineering, and sales of transportation, storage, and processing equipment. It is also involved in the provision of technical maintenance services. The company operates through three segments. The clean energy segment specializes in the manufacture and sale of a wide range of equipment for the storage, transportation, processing, and distribution of natural gas. Chemical and environmental segment specializes in the manufacture and sale of a wide range of equipment, such as tank containers, for the storage and transportation of liquefied or gasified chemicals. The liquid food segment specializes in the engineering, manufacture, and sale of stainless steel tanks for storage and processing liquid food.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

CIMC Enric Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CIMC Enric Holdings (CIMEF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CIMC Enric Holdings (OTCPK: CIMEF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are CIMC Enric Holdings's (CIMEF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for CIMC Enric Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for CIMC Enric Holdings (CIMEF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for CIMC Enric Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for CIMC Enric Holdings (CIMEF)?

A

The stock price for CIMC Enric Holdings (OTCPK: CIMEF) is $1.24 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 20:08:21 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does CIMC Enric Holdings (CIMEF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for CIMC Enric Holdings.

Q

When is CIMC Enric Holdings (OTCPK:CIMEF) reporting earnings?

A

CIMC Enric Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is CIMC Enric Holdings (CIMEF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CIMC Enric Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does CIMC Enric Holdings (CIMEF) operate in?

A

CIMC Enric Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.