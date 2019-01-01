QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/2.9K
Div / Yield
0.05/4.26%
52 Wk
0.99 - 1.32
Mkt Cap
12.1B
Payout Ratio
41.6
Open
-
P/E
13.46
EPS
-0.01
Shares
10.2B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
CIMB Group Holdings Bhd is a full-service bank based primarily in Malaysia and other Association of Southeast Asian Nations. The bank's offerings include consumer banking, commercial banking, investment banking, Islamic banking, and asset management products and services. Most of the bank's income is derived from net interest income. The vast majority of the bank's earning assets are in loans, advances, and financing, while its portfolio of financial investments constitutes the next largest portion.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

CIMB Group Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CIMB Group Holdings (CIMDF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CIMB Group Holdings (OTCPK: CIMDF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are CIMB Group Holdings's (CIMDF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for CIMB Group Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for CIMB Group Holdings (CIMDF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for CIMB Group Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for CIMB Group Holdings (CIMDF)?

A

The stock price for CIMB Group Holdings (OTCPK: CIMDF) is $1.18 last updated Tue Dec 07 2021 18:15:52 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does CIMB Group Holdings (CIMDF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for CIMB Group Holdings.

Q

When is CIMB Group Holdings (OTCPK:CIMDF) reporting earnings?

A

CIMB Group Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is CIMB Group Holdings (CIMDF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CIMB Group Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does CIMB Group Holdings (CIMDF) operate in?

A

CIMB Group Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.