Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.97 - 1
Mkt Cap
188.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
188.2M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Energy.Industry: Energy Equipment & Services
Capital Ltd is a drilling services contractor. The company is engaged in providing exploration, grade control, technical, blast hole and other drilling services and solutions to mining and exploration companies from the exploration phase of the mining cycle through to production. It operates through two geographical segments namely, Africa and Rest of world. Africa segment provides drilling services and Rest of world provides drilling services and related logistics, equipment rental and information technology support services. The company derives the majority revenue from the Africa region.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Capital Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Capital (CILLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Capital (OTCPK: CILLF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Capital's (CILLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Capital.

Q

What is the target price for Capital (CILLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Capital

Q

Current Stock Price for Capital (CILLF)?

A

The stock price for Capital (OTCPK: CILLF) is $1 last updated Tue Jul 06 2021 13:32:31 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Capital (CILLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Capital.

Q

When is Capital (OTCPK:CILLF) reporting earnings?

A

Capital does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Capital (CILLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Capital.

Q

What sector and industry does Capital (CILLF) operate in?

A

Capital is in the Energy sector and Energy Equipment & Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.