Sector: Financials.Industry: Capital Markets
Chineseinvestors.com Inc provides a portal for education and innovative consumer product offerings within the Chinese speaking community. The company has developed proprietary news, media and content platform for the Chinese-speaking community, in China, the United States, Canada, and around the world. The platform provides access to its global population that speaks Mandarin. Through its wholly-owned subsidiaries CBD Biotechnology Co Ltd. and ChineseHempOil.com, Inc and www.ChineseHempOil.com, it expanded into an industrial hemp market with industrial hemp-derived CBD product offerings in both the US and China as well as online sales of industrial hemp-based products.

Chineseinvestors.com Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Chineseinvestors.com (CIIX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Chineseinvestors.com (OTCEM: CIIX) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Chineseinvestors.com's (CIIX) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Chineseinvestors.com.

Q

What is the target price for Chineseinvestors.com (CIIX) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Chineseinvestors.com

Q

Current Stock Price for Chineseinvestors.com (CIIX)?

A

The stock price for Chineseinvestors.com (OTCEM: CIIX) is $0.0001 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 17:39:31 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Chineseinvestors.com (CIIX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Chineseinvestors.com.

Q

When is Chineseinvestors.com (OTCEM:CIIX) reporting earnings?

A

Chineseinvestors.com does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Chineseinvestors.com (CIIX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Chineseinvestors.com.

Q

What sector and industry does Chineseinvestors.com (CIIX) operate in?

A

Chineseinvestors.com is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.