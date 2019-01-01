Chineseinvestors.com Inc provides a portal for education and innovative consumer product offerings within the Chinese speaking community. The company has developed proprietary news, media and content platform for the Chinese-speaking community, in China, the United States, Canada, and around the world. The platform provides access to its global population that speaks Mandarin. Through its wholly-owned subsidiaries CBD Biotechnology Co Ltd. and ChineseHempOil.com, Inc and www.ChineseHempOil.com, it expanded into an industrial hemp market with industrial hemp-derived CBD product offerings in both the US and China as well as online sales of industrial hemp-based products.