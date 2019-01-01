Chiho Environmental Group Ltd is a leader in metal recycling and environmental protection, primarily engaging in recycling, disassembling, and processing mixed metal scrap into reusable materials. In addition, it develops car demolition and e-waste treatment. The group recycles various materials, including copper, steel, aluminum, iron, and other metals. It operates as a one-stop system for gathering, sorting, processing, and selling finished materials. Chiho-Tiande has three operating segments: metal recycling (majority of total revenue), Forging and foundry, and Others. Heavy emphasis is placed on procurement volume and maximizing resources to recycle at an effective rate. The majority of sales derive from customers in Europe.