There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Personal Products
China Zhong Qi Holdings Ltd is engaged in mining of fluorite. The company is also engaged in equity investment and financial services sector.

China Zhong Qi Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy China Zhong Qi Holdings (CHZQ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of China Zhong Qi Holdings (OTCEM: CHZQ) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are China Zhong Qi Holdings's (CHZQ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for China Zhong Qi Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for China Zhong Qi Holdings (CHZQ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for China Zhong Qi Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for China Zhong Qi Holdings (CHZQ)?

A

The stock price for China Zhong Qi Holdings (OTCEM: CHZQ) is $2.5 last updated Tue Sep 07 2021 18:59:45 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does China Zhong Qi Holdings (CHZQ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for China Zhong Qi Holdings.

Q

When is China Zhong Qi Holdings (OTCEM:CHZQ) reporting earnings?

A

China Zhong Qi Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is China Zhong Qi Holdings (CHZQ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for China Zhong Qi Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does China Zhong Qi Holdings (CHZQ) operate in?

A

China Zhong Qi Holdings is in the Consumer Staples sector and Personal Products industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.