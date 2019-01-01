China Zhongwang Holdings Ltd produces and sells industrial aluminium extrusion products. The company's operating segments: aluminium alloy framework, industrial, construction, flat-rolled, further-fabricated, Leasing, and others. The aluminium alloy framework segment, which generates the vast majority of revenue, primarily sells products to industrial customers. The vast majority of China Zhongwang's revenue comes from China. The firm is also expanding internationally with sales in the U.S., Germany, and South Korea.