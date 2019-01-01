QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
1.5B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
5.4B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
China Zhongwang Holdings Ltd produces and sells industrial aluminium extrusion products. The company's operating segments: aluminium alloy framework, industrial, construction, flat-rolled, further-fabricated, Leasing, and others. The aluminium alloy framework segment, which generates the vast majority of revenue, primarily sells products to industrial customers. The vast majority of China Zhongwang's revenue comes from China. The firm is also expanding internationally with sales in the U.S., Germany, and South Korea.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

China Zhongwang Hldgs Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy China Zhongwang Hldgs (CHZHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of China Zhongwang Hldgs (OTCEM: CHZHF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are China Zhongwang Hldgs's (CHZHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for China Zhongwang Hldgs.

Q

What is the target price for China Zhongwang Hldgs (CHZHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for China Zhongwang Hldgs

Q

Current Stock Price for China Zhongwang Hldgs (CHZHF)?

A

The stock price for China Zhongwang Hldgs (OTCEM: CHZHF) is $0.27 last updated Thu Apr 02 2020 13:55:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does China Zhongwang Hldgs (CHZHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for China Zhongwang Hldgs.

Q

When is China Zhongwang Hldgs (OTCEM:CHZHF) reporting earnings?

A

China Zhongwang Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is China Zhongwang Hldgs (CHZHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for China Zhongwang Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does China Zhongwang Hldgs (CHZHF) operate in?

A

China Zhongwang Hldgs is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.