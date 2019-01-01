QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/2.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.06 - 0.47
Mkt Cap
1.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.03
Shares
26.7M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Health Logic Interactive Inc is a Canada-based company that intends to develop consumer-focused healthcare technologies that address areas of unmet needs. The company, through its subsidiary, intends to advance and commercialize novel medical devices for Chronic Kidney Disease.

Health Logic Interactive Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Health Logic Interactive (CHYPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Health Logic Interactive (OTCEM: CHYPF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Health Logic Interactive's (CHYPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Health Logic Interactive.

Q

What is the target price for Health Logic Interactive (CHYPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Health Logic Interactive

Q

Current Stock Price for Health Logic Interactive (CHYPF)?

A

The stock price for Health Logic Interactive (OTCEM: CHYPF) is $0.073 last updated Fri Dec 31 2021 19:23:49 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Health Logic Interactive (CHYPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Health Logic Interactive.

Q

When is Health Logic Interactive (OTCEM:CHYPF) reporting earnings?

A

Health Logic Interactive does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Health Logic Interactive (CHYPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Health Logic Interactive.

Q

What sector and industry does Health Logic Interactive (CHYPF) operate in?

A

Health Logic Interactive is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.