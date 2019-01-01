QQQ
China Water Industry Group Ltd is an investment holding company engaged in the water supplying related business. The company operates in three business segments. Provision of water supply, sewage treatment, and construction services segment, which is the key revenue driver; Exploitation and sale of renewable energy segment, which derives revenues from the sale of electricity and compressed natural gas from biogas power plants; and Property investment and development segment that derives revenues primarily from the sale of commercial and residential units.

China Water Industry Gr Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy China Water Industry Gr (CHWXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of China Water Industry Gr (OTCPK: CHWXF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are China Water Industry Gr's (CHWXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for China Water Industry Gr.

Q

What is the target price for China Water Industry Gr (CHWXF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for China Water Industry Gr

Q

Current Stock Price for China Water Industry Gr (CHWXF)?

A

The stock price for China Water Industry Gr (OTCPK: CHWXF) is $0.03 last updated Fri Mar 26 2021 15:29:48 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does China Water Industry Gr (CHWXF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for China Water Industry Gr.

Q

When is China Water Industry Gr (OTCPK:CHWXF) reporting earnings?

A

China Water Industry Gr does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is China Water Industry Gr (CHWXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for China Water Industry Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does China Water Industry Gr (CHWXF) operate in?

A

China Water Industry Gr is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.