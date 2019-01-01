QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
CHW Acquisition Corp is a blank check company.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

CHW Acquisition Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CHW Acquisition (CHWAU) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CHW Acquisition (NASDAQ: CHWAU) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are CHW Acquisition's (CHWAU) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for CHW Acquisition.

Q

What is the target price for CHW Acquisition (CHWAU) stock?

A

There is no analysis for CHW Acquisition

Q

Current Stock Price for CHW Acquisition (CHWAU)?

A

The stock price for CHW Acquisition (NASDAQ: CHWAU) is $9.98 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 14:30:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does CHW Acquisition (CHWAU) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for CHW Acquisition.

Q

When is CHW Acquisition (NASDAQ:CHWAU) reporting earnings?

A

CHW Acquisition does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is CHW Acquisition (CHWAU) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CHW Acquisition.

Q

What sector and industry does CHW Acquisition (CHWAU) operate in?

A

CHW Acquisition is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.