Charisma Energy Services Ltd is an investment holding company which engages in the power and energy service businesses. It is involved in owning and leasing hydropower generation equipment, and accommodation modules, and trading of oil and gas related products. It also offers ship owning and chartering services, as well as develops, owns, and operates a solar power plant. The company has its geographical presence in Singapore, the Middle East, Australia, Sri Lanka, which is the key revenue driver, and China.