Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0
Mkt Cap
2.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
13.7B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Charisma Energy Services Ltd is an investment holding company which engages in the power and energy service businesses. It is involved in owning and leasing hydropower generation equipment, and accommodation modules, and trading of oil and gas related products. It also offers ship owning and chartering services, as well as develops, owns, and operates a solar power plant. The company has its geographical presence in Singapore, the Middle East, Australia, Sri Lanka, which is the key revenue driver, and China.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Charisma Energy Servs Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Charisma Energy Servs (CHVEF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Charisma Energy Servs (OTCPK: CHVEF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Charisma Energy Servs's (CHVEF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Charisma Energy Servs.

Q

What is the target price for Charisma Energy Servs (CHVEF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Charisma Energy Servs

Q

Current Stock Price for Charisma Energy Servs (CHVEF)?

A

The stock price for Charisma Energy Servs (OTCPK: CHVEF) is $0.0002 last updated Mon Oct 11 2021 15:07:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Charisma Energy Servs (CHVEF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Charisma Energy Servs.

Q

When is Charisma Energy Servs (OTCPK:CHVEF) reporting earnings?

A

Charisma Energy Servs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Charisma Energy Servs (CHVEF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Charisma Energy Servs.

Q

What sector and industry does Charisma Energy Servs (CHVEF) operate in?

A

Charisma Energy Servs is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.