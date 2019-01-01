QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Inc provides semiconductor testing and packaging solutions to fabless companies, integrated device manufacturers, and foundries. Back-end testing services are offered for high-density memory, mixed-signal, and liquid crystal display driver semiconductors. Packaging and testing operations are held in Taiwan, but services are offered to a global client base. Testing solutions are carried out for the complete spectrum of integrated circuits, including digital logic, ASIC, high-speed digital, memory, mixed-signal, and LCD devices. Customers seeking package solutions are also offered a diverse group of options that include leadframe-based packages, substrate-based packages, and others.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (CHTGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (OTCPK: CHTGF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES's (CHTGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES.

Q

What is the target price for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (CHTGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

Q

Current Stock Price for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (CHTGF)?

A

The stock price for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (OTCPK: CHTGF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (CHTGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES.

Q

When is ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (OTCPK:CHTGF) reporting earnings?

A

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (CHTGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES.

Q

What sector and industry does ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (CHTGF) operate in?

A

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.