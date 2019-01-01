QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
1.5B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
CRCC High-Tech Equipment Corporation Ltd manufactures railway track maintenance machinery and equipment in Mainland China. It also has operations in few other countries. Revenues are generated from manufacturing and sales of machines, parts and components sales and services, overhaul services, and railway line maintenance services.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

CRCC High-Tech Equipment Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CRCC High-Tech Equipment (CHTEF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CRCC High-Tech Equipment (OTCPK: CHTEF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are CRCC High-Tech Equipment's (CHTEF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for CRCC High-Tech Equipment.

Q

What is the target price for CRCC High-Tech Equipment (CHTEF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for CRCC High-Tech Equipment

Q

Current Stock Price for CRCC High-Tech Equipment (CHTEF)?

A

The stock price for CRCC High-Tech Equipment (OTCPK: CHTEF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does CRCC High-Tech Equipment (CHTEF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for CRCC High-Tech Equipment.

Q

When is CRCC High-Tech Equipment (OTCPK:CHTEF) reporting earnings?

A

CRCC High-Tech Equipment does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is CRCC High-Tech Equipment (CHTEF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CRCC High-Tech Equipment.

Q

What sector and industry does CRCC High-Tech Equipment (CHTEF) operate in?

A

CRCC High-Tech Equipment is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.