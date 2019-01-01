QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Technology
China Medical Systems Inc is a specialty pharma company. The company manufactures various dosage forms such as powder, oral solution, small-volume injections, tablets, hard capsules, and others. Its product portfolio includes Plendil; Deanxit; Salofalk; Augentropfen Stulln Mono; Combizym; Yinuoshu; Xidakang; Imdur; Elcitonin; YinlianQinggan Granules; Nuodikang Capsules; Hirudoid and others.

China Medical Systems Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy China Medical Systems (CHSY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of China Medical Systems (OTCEM: CHSY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are China Medical Systems's (CHSY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for China Medical Systems.

Q

What is the target price for China Medical Systems (CHSY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for China Medical Systems

Q

Current Stock Price for China Medical Systems (CHSY)?

A

The stock price for China Medical Systems (OTCEM: CHSY) is $0.01 last updated Fri Aug 27 2021 18:03:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does China Medical Systems (CHSY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for China Medical Systems.

Q

When is China Medical Systems (OTCEM:CHSY) reporting earnings?

A

China Medical Systems does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is China Medical Systems (CHSY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for China Medical Systems.

Q

What sector and industry does China Medical Systems (CHSY) operate in?

A

China Medical Systems is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Technology industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.