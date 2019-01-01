China Medical Systems Inc is a specialty pharma company. The company manufactures various dosage forms such as powder, oral solution, small-volume injections, tablets, hard capsules, and others. Its product portfolio includes Plendil; Deanxit; Salofalk; Augentropfen Stulln Mono; Combizym; Yinuoshu; Xidakang; Imdur; Elcitonin; YinlianQinggan Granules; Nuodikang Capsules; Hirudoid and others.