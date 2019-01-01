QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.8K
Div / Yield
0.07/1.37%
52 Wk
3.39 - 5.31
Mkt Cap
84.1M
Payout Ratio
13.49
Open
-
P/E
8.21
EPS
35.03
Shares
15.8M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Charle Co Ltd sells cosmetics, clothing and mainly the ladies' innerwear. The Company operates door-to-door sale and mail order sale business through its business members, via home party-style fitting sessions for membership and general consumers.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Charle Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Charle (CHRLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Charle (OTCPK: CHRLF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Charle's (CHRLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Charle.

Q

What is the target price for Charle (CHRLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Charle

Q

Current Stock Price for Charle (CHRLF)?

A

The stock price for Charle (OTCPK: CHRLF) is $5.31 last updated Mon Nov 29 2021 19:35:12 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Charle (CHRLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Charle.

Q

When is Charle (OTCPK:CHRLF) reporting earnings?

A

Charle does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Charle (CHRLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Charle.

Q

What sector and industry does Charle (CHRLF) operate in?

A

Charle is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.