QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.4K
Div / Yield
0.75/6.64%
52 Wk
11 - 16.03
Mkt Cap
27.1B
Payout Ratio
41.45
Open
-
P/E
6.22
EPS
2.24
Shares
2.4B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Insurance
Established in 1988 with headquarters in Shanghai, China Pacific Insurance is a major provider of life and general insurance products and services. It is China's third- largest life insurer and third- largest general property and casualty insurer. The company strives for an integrated financial-services platform that consists of insurance, banking, and asset management.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

China Pacific Insurance Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy China Pacific Insurance (CHPXY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of China Pacific Insurance (OTCPK: CHPXY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are China Pacific Insurance's (CHPXY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for China Pacific Insurance.

Q

What is the target price for China Pacific Insurance (CHPXY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for China Pacific Insurance

Q

Current Stock Price for China Pacific Insurance (CHPXY)?

A

The stock price for China Pacific Insurance (OTCPK: CHPXY) is $11.25 last updated Fri Jan 07 2022 14:51:30 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does China Pacific Insurance (CHPXY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for China Pacific Insurance.

Q

When is China Pacific Insurance (OTCPK:CHPXY) reporting earnings?

A

China Pacific Insurance does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is China Pacific Insurance (CHPXY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for China Pacific Insurance.

Q

What sector and industry does China Pacific Insurance (CHPXY) operate in?

A

China Pacific Insurance is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.