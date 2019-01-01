QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/60.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.71 - 10.68
Mkt Cap
265M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
10.05
EPS
0.21
Shares
26.1M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Nov 24, 2021, 5:01PM
Benzinga - Nov 22, 2021, 3:16PM
Benzinga - Nov 22, 2021, 3:00PM
Benzinga - Nov 15, 2021, 8:37AM
CHP Merger Corp is a blank check company.

CHP Merger Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CHP Merger (CHPM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CHP Merger (NASDAQ: CHPM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are CHP Merger's (CHPM) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for CHP Merger.

Q

What is the target price for CHP Merger (CHPM) stock?

A

There is no analysis for CHP Merger

Q

Current Stock Price for CHP Merger (CHPM)?

A

The stock price for CHP Merger (NASDAQ: CHPM) is $10.15 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:51:47 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does CHP Merger (CHPM) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for CHP Merger.

Q

When is CHP Merger (NASDAQ:CHPM) reporting earnings?

A

CHP Merger does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is CHP Merger (CHPM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CHP Merger.

Q

What sector and industry does CHP Merger (CHPM) operate in?

A

CHP Merger is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.