Change Healthcare is a spin-off of various healthcare processing and consulting services acquired by McKesson over numerous years. Recently, these processing assets were contributed to a joint venture and in June 2019 public shares were issued with McKesson retaining the majority interest. As of the end of the March 2020 quarter, McKesson distributed all its interest in the public processor. Core services consist of insurance (healthcare) claim clearinghouse for healthcare payers in addition to administrative and consulting services to assist healthcare providers improve reimbursement coding, billing, and collections.

Change Healthcare Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Change Healthcare (CHNGU) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Change Healthcare (NASDAQ: CHNGU) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Change Healthcare's (CHNGU) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Change Healthcare.

Q

What is the target price for Change Healthcare (CHNGU) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Change Healthcare

Q

Current Stock Price for Change Healthcare (CHNGU)?

A

The stock price for Change Healthcare (NASDAQ: CHNGU) is $66.55 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Change Healthcare (CHNGU) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Change Healthcare.

Q

When is Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNGU) reporting earnings?

A

Change Healthcare does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Change Healthcare (CHNGU) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Change Healthcare.

Q

What sector and industry does Change Healthcare (CHNGU) operate in?

A

Change Healthcare is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.