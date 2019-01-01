Change Healthcare Stock (NASDAQ:CHNG), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Change Healthcare
Change Healthcare Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Change Healthcare (NASDAQ: CHNG) was reported by Citigroup on June 1, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $27.75 expecting CHNG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 11.99% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Change Healthcare (NASDAQ: CHNG) was provided by Citigroup, and Change Healthcare maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Change Healthcare, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Change Healthcare was filed on June 1, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around June 1, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Change Healthcare (CHNG) rating was a maintained with a price target of $25.75 to $27.75. The current price Change Healthcare (CHNG) is trading at is $24.78, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.