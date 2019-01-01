ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
China Infrastructure
(OTCPK:CHNC)
$0.0016
0.0001[6.67%]
At close: Sep 2
$0.0027
0.0011[68.75%]
After Hours: 9:27AM EDT
Day High/Low0 - 052 Week High/Low0 - 0Open / Close0 / 0Float / Outstanding1.5M / 14.1M
Vol / Avg.8.4M / 22.1MMkt Cap22.6KP/E-50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-Payout Ratio-EPS-0.09Total Float-

China Infrastructure Stock (OTC:CHNC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

China Infrastructure reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Feb 29)

$8.6M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of China Infrastructure using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

China Infrastructure Questions & Answers

Q
When is China Infrastructure (OTCPK:CHNC) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for China Infrastructure

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for China Infrastructure (OTCPK:CHNC)?
A

There are no earnings for China Infrastructure

Q
What were China Infrastructure’s (OTCPK:CHNC) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for China Infrastructure

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.